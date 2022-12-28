COMMUNITY facilities in Newport and Cwmbran are set to benefit from ‘crucial’ additional Welsh Government funding enabling them to complete refurbishment works.

The projects had struggled to stay within their original budgets due to rising costs of building supplies.

In total, 15 projects across Wales are receiving funding totalling £467,000 in this round of the Community Facilities Programme.

This included £164,000 towards ten smaller projects, all receiving grants of less than £25,000.

More than £303,000 will also go towards additional funding for five larger projects.

Small amounts of grant funding can provide a big change for community facilities.

The programme funds the purchase and improvement of facilities which provide opportunities for local people to improve their day to day lives.

Four of the projects are based in Newport and Cwmbran.

These include:

£11,000 at Victory Church, Cwmbran, Torfaen to upgrade their kitchen, and upgrade the play space to create a warm hub during the winter months

£25,000 at Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Maesycwmmer to repair their roof and to build an extension to include a kitchen and meeting rooms

£18,220 at Newport Sea Cadets for the reconfiguring of the toilet and shower area to provide an additional accessible toilet and shower

£25,000 at Pontnewydd Community Association, Torfaen to make the internal and external areas of the building safe to include new floors, boundary walls, fencing and upgrade the lighting

Minister for Social Justice Jane Hutt said: “This additional funding is crucial to allow these larger projects to be completed so they can benefit communities across Wales.

“Due to rising costs for materials they have seen their budgets squeezed as they neared completion.

"They wouldn’t have been able to carry out essential works like roof repairs, new windows and energy saving improvements if it wasn’t for our Community Facilities Programme.

“I hope everyone gets to enjoy these community facilities once they are finished and look forward to hearing about their progress.”

Clyde Thomas, Lead Pastor at Victory Church in Cwmbran, said: "The funding provided will allow us to upgrade our front of house space, creating a great place to work, play and keep warm and fed.

“With times becoming increasingly more challenging for many local families, the church seeks to be a valuable communal connection point offering hope and help to all.”