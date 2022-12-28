A DRINK-DRIVER was sentenced to a suspended jail term after he was stopped nearly four times the limit.

Jordan Rose, 27, of Vivian Street, Abertillery, was arrested on the town’s Oak Street on December 4 while at the wheel of a Mercedes Sprinter van.

He pleaded guilty to having 132 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

At Newport Magistrates’ Court, Rose was jailed for 12 weeks but the sentence was suspended for 12 months.

Rose was made the subject of a nine-month alcohol treatment order.

The defendant was banned from driving for three years, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.