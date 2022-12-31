By law any business selling food in Wales is given a hygiene rating between zero and five, depending on inspection.

The Food Standards Agency is responsible for dishing up ratings, from zero to five, on food hygiene standards. Zero is the lowest, meaning those who score this need to make "urgent" improvements or they may risk closure.

The rating is determined by looking at three elements:

Hygiene

The condition of the structure of the buildings

Food safety

A hygiene rating of 1 means major improvement is necessary (Image: FSA)

In Caerphilly 10 places had a food hygiene rating of 1 at the time this article was written on December 30, 2022. Sometimes when a business has a low rating, it will be reinspected but the new rating won't be immediately available or it could be awaiting another visit from inspectors to assess improvements.

Here are all the places in Caerphilly that scored 1:

Castle Kebabs

Located on Pontygwindy Road, Caerphilly this takeaway/ sandwich shop was last inspected on September 14, 2022.

Major improvement was found to be necessary in the management of food safety.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building received a standard of necessary improvement whilst the hygienic food handling was found to be generally satisfactory.

328 Chinese Takeaway

The takeaway located on Commercial Street, Aberargoed, Bargoed last had its inspection on July 27, 2022.

The food safety officer found that the management of food safety required major improvement.

Improvement was deemed necessary in the hygienic food handling whilst the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were generally satisfactory.

Tamanna Spice

This takeaway/ sandwich shop located on High Street, Abertridwr, Caerphilly, was last inspected on September 5, 2022.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of the food safety.

A standard of generally satisfactory was found in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.

Best Kebabs

This takeaway/ sandwich shop on Hanbury Square, Bargoed was last inspected on August 8, 2022.

Similar t0 328 Chinese Takeaway and Castle Kebabs, the food safety officer found that the management of food safety required major improvement.

Improvement was found to be necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.

Up Market Family Butchers

Up Market Family Butchers had their last inspection on October 18, 2022.

The food safety officer found that major improvement was necessary in the management of food safety and improvement was deemed necessary in the hygienic handling of the food.

The food safety officer found that the cleanliness and condition of the facilities and building were generally satisfactory. This included having an appropriate layout for ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control.

Ethans’s Chargrill

Located on 2 Pengam Road, Ystrad Mynach, Hengoed this premises was last inspected on June 8, 2022.

Major improvement was found to be necessary in the management of the food safety and hygienic food handling.

The cleanliness and condition of facilities and building were generally satisfactory.

Hengoed General Store

This store located on Hengoed Road, Hengoed was last inspected on May 19, 2022.

Major improvement was found to be necessary in the management of the food safety.

Improvement was found to be necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building whilst the hygienic food handling received a standard of generally satisfactory.

Hope Bus

This premises was last inspected on June 6, 2022.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of the food safety.

A standard of generally satisfactory was found in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.

The Crafty Cow Bakery

The Crafty Cow Bakery, a restaurant/café, had their last inspection on August 3, 2022.

The food safety officer found that major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of food safety and the cleanliness and condition of facilities and the building was generally satisfactory.

The hygienic handling of food was awarded with a good.

Partnership of Care

This caring premises was last inspected on February 16, 2022.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of the food safety.

A standard of generally satisfactory was found in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.

The Angel Inn

This bar located on Thomas Street, Maesycwmmer Hengoed was last inspected on October 19, 2022.

Major improvement was deemed necessary in the management of the food safety.

A standard of generally satisfactory was found in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building and hygienic food handling.

Viceroy of India

Located on Penalta Road, Ystrad Mynach, this premises was last inspected on September 16, 2022.

Major improvement was found to be necessary in the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

Improvement was deemed necessary in the hygienic food handling whilst the management of food safety was generally satisfactory.