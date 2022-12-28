THE family of a man who died following a Boxing Day crash on the A469 have issued a tribute to "a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend".

The incident took place at around 8.30pm on Monday, December 26, on the A469, between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach.

The man who died in the crash has now been named by Gwent Police as 37-year-old Craig Walding from Nelson.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a pedestrian, a 37-year-old man, had died at the scene," a Gwent Police spokesperson said.

"He can now be named as Craig Walding."

His family have issued the following tribute to him: “It is with immense sadness that we as a family have to announce the loss of our beloved Craig.

“Craig was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by so many.

“He was a true diamond who leaves such a deep hole in all our lives.

“Words cannot express the pain we are feeling, and we would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received.”

Mr Walding's next of kin continue to receive support from specialist officers.

A 33-year-old man from the Herefordshire area was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has since been released under investigation.

Gwent Police are asking for any motorists with dashcam footage that were using the A469 between 7.30pm and 9pm to contact them.

"You can call us on 101 or send us a direct message on Facebook or Twitter, quoting log reference 2200430883 with any details," a spokesperson said.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.