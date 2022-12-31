THESE six defendants were recently handed prison sentences for crimes like drug dealing, possession of a knife in public, arson and burglary.

We look at their cases.

Kyle Gregory

Newport drug dealer Kyle Gregory was caught with 189 wraps of cocaine after a police chase which ended in a head-on crash.

The 20-year-old was a passenger in a stolen car being pursued in the city before it collided with a van in the St Julians area.

Gregory, of Hendre Farm Drive, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a class A drug with intent to supply.

He was sent to a young offender institution for four years.

Lee Thomas

A criminal who went back to selling cannabis within a month of being released from prison for selling drugs has been locked up once again.

Lee Thomas, 30, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was jailed for 18 months.

He pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Sabina Khanom

A woman had to be dragged away as she tried to run back into her burning flat to get baby clothes just before it exploded.

Sabina Khanom, 28, who set fire to the property in Darent Road, Bettws, Newport, admitted arson being reckless as to whether life was endangered.

She was jailed for two years and six months.

Luke Edwards

Cocaine dealer Luke Edwards kept nearly £12,000 worth of drugs in his house and was owed £25,000 by customers.

Luke Edwards, 29, from Cwmbran, was caught after police found out he was linked to another drug trafficker in the town.

He was jailed for three years after he admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

Leighton Killoran

A drunken knifeman was arrested after a fight with a friend in a residential street late at night.

A concerned member of the public dialled 999 after she witnessed Leighton Killoran and another man brawling in Orchard Street, Newport.

The 43-year-old, of Somerton Park, Newport, pleaded guilty to possession of a six-inch knife in public.

Killoran was jailed for 32 weeks.

Jan Kandrac

Jan Kandrac stole a pub’s karaoke machine and rummaged through the bags of staff at a supermarket after he’d burgled a “vulnerable” man.

His offences were committed in Newport city centre after taking the £1,500 karaoke machine from The Talisman, trying to steal from Sainsbury’s workers and raiding a flat.

The Slovakian, aged 28, of Ebenezer Terrace, Newport, was jailed for two years.