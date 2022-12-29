A MOTHER has told of hour-long waits to pick up her kids and a feeling of hopelessness after life at a school in Newport was turned on its head when the building was found to be unsafe.

Children at Millbrook Primary in Bettws were due to return to school as usual for the start of autumn term in September. But days beforehand problems were found with the building, and since then pupils have to make do with a temporary site two miles away - with no confirmation when they can return.

The mother, who is disabled, has told of her nightmare trying to get her two children, who attend Millbrook, to and from school, and her battle to get one of only five disabled parking spaces – often arriving a whole hour early to guarantee her spot.

Youngsters are picked up and dropped off at Newport High School in Bettws Lane, while teaching is happening at the temporary site at the former Brynglas Adult Training Centre, with parents discouraged from going for health and safety reasons.

The mother, who contacted the Argus, has to get the children to Newport High at 9.10am then arrive at 3.30pm to pick them up for 4.30, but the worse thing she says, is not knowing what is going on.

“All us parents need is help getting Newport City Council to let us know what is going on,” said the mum.

She also had concerns about the safety of the pick-up and drop-off plans and the standard of the school dinners – which are cooked at the old Millbrook School and transported across to the ATC - saying her children usually ask for sandwiches for lunch instead.

On the pick-up arrangements, she said: “The teachers are trying their best but there are 30 children to two teachers getting off big double-decker buses straight onto a main road and the parents have to just stand in a line waiting for them.”

The pupils are currently dropped off at Newport High, with a mother contacting The Argus concerned about their safety (Image: Google Maps)

Newport City Council thanked parents for their patience, but gave no concrete plans on what is to happen with the old school.

“Council officers are trying to make alternative transport arrangements to and from Brynglas to better align with what was the usual school day,” said a spokesperson for the council.

“We would like to thank parents and carers for their patience, understanding and support for the school as we seek to find a resolution to this situation as quickly as possible.”

