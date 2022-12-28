RESIDENTS in Monmouthshire have spoken out about having no water over the Christmas period.

Many homes and businesses in areas of Monmouth lost water supply on Thursday, December 23, and some did not have supplies restored until Tuesday, December 28 - although some reported it was off again on Wednesday morning.

The problem meant some were left travelling miles to get water, while others relied on the generosity of others.

Collin Bell, who lives in Llandogo, said: “Our water went off on Friday, December 23, which meant we didn’t have any water over Christmas.

“No one in the village did until yesterday (Tuesday) and our water went off again this morning, but some people haven’t had it back at all.

“The situation remains dire, some people couldn’t and still can’t flush toilets.

“The response from Welsh Water has been lacking, they only provided bottled water in Monmouth which was a 20-mile trip.

“Running water is a basic necessity, there is a stream running through the village at the moment and people have been getting water from there.”

Today, Wendeday, Welsh Water said there has been a “temporary interruption to supply.”

The villages of Trellech, Mitchel Troy, Whitebrook, Penallt and Catbrook are among the places hit by the problems.

One Llandogo resident distributed the water he collected between villages.

Chris Edwards said: “I took my camper van to the sole water station, some nine miles away, an 18-mile round trip.

"Initially I was going to take as much as I could take for my household’s usage. When I got there the forklift driver said I could take as much as I wanted, and so he loaded a whole pallet into my van.

“I distributed this between people in the village who I knew had no water and had no means to travel to fetch the water, and it made sense to leave what remained outside the village hall for everyone, as this tends to be the central hub of the community.

“We still don’t have a proper water supply now; it was a little trickle but now it is off again.”

Affected residents can collect bottled water from the Premier Inn on Portal Road in Monmouth and at the Millennium Hall in Llandogo.

Ian Mawdsley, Councillor for Wye Valley Community Council said: “Life has been very difficult for us but is much worse for those with children or vulnerable people.

“The bottled water provided by Welsh Water had to be collected from Monmouth which is a 16-mile round trip by car for people in a cost of living crisis.

“Furthermore, it must have been impossible for elderly people to unscrew the bottle tops.

“Despite the limited external help l witnessed many acts of kindness and neighbours checking on neighbours.

“Once everything has been restored there clearly needs to be an exercise in accountability and lessons learned in terms of contingency planning and information sharing.”

A spokesperson for Welsh Water said: “Water supplies were restored last night, but there has been a temporary interruption to supply today affecting a small number of properties as the system has repressurised.

“A team is on site resolving the issue and supplies will be restored within a couple of hours.”