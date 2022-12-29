DVLA workers are set to go on strike for five days in January amid delays in processing driving licences for people with medical conditions.

The strike action will take place between January 9 and January 13, with workers at the DVLA offices in Swansea who work adding medical conditions to licences walking out.

It comes after 94 per cent of union members in the DVLA voted for strike action.

The Public and Commercial Services Union (PCS) said: “The initial phase of our strike action will be targeted at areas that will have a significant impact on employers operations and the government."

DVLA Workers at Swansea Morriston Office to strike in January

The strike action could mean people with medical conditions face longer wait for their provisional or full licences.

A DVLA spokesperson said: “The quickest and easiest way to deal with DVLA is through our online services which, along with our contact centre, is operating as normal during this period of industrial action.

DVSA Driving examiners are also striking in January

“It is very disappointing that PCS is incentivising union members by paying them to take part in action, and by targeting the Drivers Medical department they will negatively impact some of the most vulnerable people in society."

Meanwhile people across Gwent and Monmouthshire who plan to take their driving tests in January will also be affected by strike action.

Driving examiners who are part of the PCS union are also planning to go on strike between January 4 and January 10.

The Newport Driving Test Centre at Clarance House and the Monmouth Driving Test Centre will be affected during this time.

Learners face delays in driving tests in Newport amid strikes

A government spokesperson said: “We regret this decision.

"We greatly value the work of civil servants across the country, but the PCS Union's demands would cost an unaffordable £2.4 billion at a time when our focus must be on bringing down inflation to ease the pressure on households across the country, protect the vulnerable and rebuild our economy.

“Discussions will continue, but we can provide reassurance that we have comprehensive plans in place to keep essential services running and to minimise disruption if these PCS strikes do go ahead.”

Learners are being advised to still go to their driving test appointment as planned if it is on the date of strike action, unless DVSA contacts you not to go.

Should your driving test not go ahead the DVSA will automatically rebook your driving test for you if it cannot go ahead because of the strike action.

You’ll be sent the new details within 5 to 10 working days. You do not need to contact DVSA.