SHAWS the Drapers will close after more than 100 years of trading after entering liquidation.

The department store, which was founded in South Wales in 1912, had 28 stores across Wales and England listed on its website – with 15 in Wales and 13 in the south-west of England and the West Midlands.

Before Christmas, staff at the Shaws stores in Gwent told the Argus they were concerned for the future of the company as stock was sold off at bargain prices, although they had not been told whether it would be closing.

The Shaws website is also now unavailable, with a message saying it is “under maintenance”.

Screenshots of an email which appears to have been sent to staff by company director Philip Shaw have been shared on social media, in which Mr Shaw reportedly described the business as “no longer viable”.

“You will recall from our letter to you earlier this month that trading has been extremely challenging this year and we’d hoped in the New Year to discuss some significant changes to the business with you, in the hope that we could create a business capable of being profitable in 2023,” it reads.

“Over the course of the last week, we have reached the conclusion that the business is no longer viable and we are about to place the Company into voluntary liquidation.

“This will result in the closure of the business and sadly the end of your employment.

“I hope that you will understand that after 100 years of trading, this hasn’t been an easy decision for us to make, and we fully appreciate the consequences for you, but the business is not viable and we cannot see a way of making it so.”

In the reported email, Mr Shaw said Swansea-based insolvency specialists Stones & Co. had been instructed to assist in placing the company into voluntary liquidation.

The Argus has contacted Shaws and Stones & Co. for comment.