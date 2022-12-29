WITH the first New Year's Eve without any covid-related restrictions in years just a few days away, police and health services are calling on party-goers to do what they can to keep themselves and others safe.

Last year clubs and many bars across Gwent and Wales were closed for New Year as new restrictions were introduced - unlike just over the border in England.

But this year looks to be very different, with many venues in Newport planning special events to ring in 2023.

The festive period is traditionally one of the busiest times for emergency services, and Gwent Police has issued a range of advice to people celebrating this year.

Chief Superintendent Carl Williams: “The festive period is one of the busiest times of year for policing across the UK.

“For the last few weeks, we’ve been sharing crime prevention advice on our social media channels from our teams," he said. "These key messages continue to remain important as we head into the new year.

“Our officers will continue to carry out increased patrols over the coming weeks, and our roads policing and specialist operations (RPSO) team will be carrying out increased spot checks to catch those who put others in danger on the roads by driving under the influence.

“Remember: don’t advertise when your home will be empty on social media and never drive under the influence of drink or drugs.

“There may be an increase in phone calls coming into our force control room during this busy festive period.

“Please think carefully about which agency you need to speak to, and of course if you need to report a crime you can contact us by calling 999, 101 or DM us on Facebook or Twitter.

“On behalf of everyone at Gwent Police, I’d like to wish everyone wonderful new year.”

The Aneurin Bevan University Health Board is also urging people to drink responsibility to avoid any unnecessary trips to the hospital.

A spokesman for the health board said: “We always encourage our residents to drink responsibly.

“But we would urge people to drink in moderation during their festive celebrations to avoid any alcohol-related accidents or injuries.

“Drinking responsibly and celebrating safely can also go a long way to avoid putting additional pressure on our extremely busy services and on our staff, who have given up time with their loved ones to be there for their patients.”