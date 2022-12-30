CHILDREN at a Gwent school opposite a park which has been closed for more than two years, forcing them instead to play in the road, are calling for it to be re-opened.

The park in Thornhill, Cwmbran, closed during the pandemic due to disrepair - and has been inaccessible ever since.

Woodlands Community School, situated opposite the park, has started a petition to reopen it.

Samantha Williams, class teacher at Woodlands Community School, said: “The children are not able to play in a safe place because it is shut and instead, they play on the road.

Woodlands Community School protest to save their park (Image: Samanatha Williams)

“So many children at our school are affected by this, we went on a little protest and made placards saying we want the park back.

“When we’ve looked through the barriers, we noticed that some of the equipment has been taken and there is damage to the floor.

“The children said how they use to play in the park with their friends.”

The protest included Ms Williams’ reception and year one classes alongside some year sixes.

Ms Williams said: “The process started through our enquiry-based learning which was learning about respect and what it looks like.

Year six pupils getting involved in the protest (Image: Samantha Williams)

“We looked at our community at what was disrespectful, and the children said how the park was still closed and how they missed it.

“The values we are teaching them will hopefully infiltrate in the community.

“If they can see that they can make a difference it will help them in the future and to look after things.”

Year six pupil Ieuan said the park was a ‘safe and secure place for children and their families.’

Protest posters (Image: Samanatha Williams)

Archie, head boy said: “The park is close to our school and our homes. It’s a small park that used to bring joy to people living close by.”

Jacob, year six pupil said: “The park made people happy. I remember playing in there after school as a treat with my friends but now we can’t.

“It would be great to get it back up and open for children to use now.”

Bron Afon were contacted for a comment.