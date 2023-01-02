THE NUMBER of modern slavery cases referred to Gwent Police for investigation rose in the last year - but the force’s dedicated unit has said this is a good thing.

Potential modern slavery cases are flagged through the National Referral Mechanism (NRM), which allows first responders, including local authorities, charities and certain government departments, to refer them to police forces for investigation.

Two men – Normunds Freibergs and Jokubas Stankevicius – were jailed for exploiting Latvian national Rolands Kazoks in Newport between November 2017 and summer 2018, while Ruta Stankeviciene received a suspended sentence.

A total of 101 cases were recorded through the NRM in Gwent between January and December 2022, with a further 10 cases referred to the Home Office under a duty to notify.

This rose from 89 cases recorded through the NRM in 2021, and 12 cases referred through the duty to notify.

Across the UK, modern slavery referrals for suspected victims have also risen.

Gwent Police’s dedicated modern slavery unit provides support, guidance and training to front-line officers and to work with members of the public make reports or victims that need support, and connecting them with the appropriate agencies.

“The numbers are increasing as part of the team’s remit is to provide education and training to other officers,” said DS Simon Thomas.

“We’re becoming better at identifying exploitation. It’s something which is going on forever and ever.”

“We see that as a good thing,” said DC Rebecca Lewis. “It means there are more people who are aware of it.

“We would rather go there and it be nothing than something goes unreported.”

The team said most forms of modern slavery are:

Labour exploitation

Sexual exploitation

Domestic servitude

“The most prevalent is criminal exploitation,” said DS Thomas. “That does involve people involved in drug supply offences.

“Children are often used in that.

“The majority are criminal; the majority are British; the majority are children.”

Of the 22 NRM referral cases in Gwent in the third quarter of 2022, 17 were children, while in the second quarter 20 out of the 28 NRM cases involved people aged 17 and under.

Home secretary Suella Braverman received criticism in October for attributing the increase in modern slavery victims to migrants “gaming the system” by claiming asylum in the UK as victims of slavery.

However, figures from the Home Office show most victims of modern slavery are British nationals.

68 of the 127 NRM referral cases across Wales in the third quarter of 2022 involved UK nationals, with 14 involving Albanians and eight involving Vietnamese victims.

“People often think it’s about a foreign national working on a farm or something like that, but it’s much much wider than that,” said DS Thomas.

Anyone with concerns about modern slavery can make a report can do so confidentially via: