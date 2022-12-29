WE'RE just two days away from the first New Year's Eve since 2019 without any restrictions.

This time last year nightclubs were closed in order to tackle the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

But this year there are no restrictions on the number of people who can gather in one place, meaning that this year people can ring in the New Year in style.

We take a look at nightclubs and bars across Newport which are throwing big parties to celebrate the end of 2022.

Vibez Nightclub

The new nightclub opened two months ago and is planning its first New Year's Eve event.

The event will feature Liilz, a rapper and Tiktok star known for his 2022 collaboration with ZieZie on The Wanted’s 2012 hit single Glad You Came.

The event runs for a full 12 hours, from 8pm until 8am.

Potters

This pub on Upper Dock Street is throwing a party, with live music from the Kiltics.

Tickets are £5 with the event starting at 7.30pm and running until 1am.

Mercure Hotel

This hotel located in Chartist Tower - also home of the Argus - opened in May and is ready to throw its first event for New Year’s Eve.

The event will include a residential package with a four-course meal, accommodation in a classic double room with breakfast.

A disco and resident DJ will also be there.

Lyceum Tavern

This pub in Malpas Road is having live entertainment featuring Sean Lee, with a free buffet and free entry.

The pub is also hosting fancy dress which is optional.

Opening hours are midday to 12.30am.

Westgate Hotel

The historic hotel in Stow Hill is hosting their Return of the Rising New Year’s Eve celebrations, with party-goers stepping into 1899, with a rich v poor theme combined with the 21st century.

Fancy Dress is encouraged, with walkabout performances and a UV spectacle by Hummadruz, live music and DJ with a price for the best dressed.

The event will start at 8pm and will last until 3am, tickets are £15 or £20 with a glass of prosecco on entry.

Tiny Rebel

Tiny Rebel at the Wern Industrial Estate in Rogerstone are hosting a New Year’s Eve party with a live band from 7pm.

A DJ, dance floor and street food will be available.

Tickets are available to purchase online with prices at £8 for general admission.

Le Pub

This pub located on the High Street is throwing its annual Glitter Ball Ball event.

Entry is free for the event with a live DJ.

The event starts at 10pm and ends at 4am with the bar open from 6pm.