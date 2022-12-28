TWO lanes on the Prince of Wales Bridge will be closed tonight due to a “critical surface defect”.
Crews will be sent out to repair the defect, which is on the westbound carriageway, between 9pm on Wednesday, December 28 and midnight.
The third lane will remain in operation, as will the eastbound carriageway.
This comes as the M48 Severn Bridge is also likely to remain closed due to the strong winds and adverse weather conditions.
