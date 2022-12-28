St David’s Hall, Cardiff

THE Varna International Ballet has brought a beautiful production of Swan Lake to St David’s Hall Cardiff as one of the three shows forming the UK touring debut by the Bulgarian company. Mali ap Gwilym, aged six, went to see the ever-popular ballet.

She said: "I think it was a good performance and I have seen the story in a film so I know about the white swan and the black swan. Overall, I think it was a good production. There wasn’t a lot of set design but it looked like a palace and was all very good. There were swans flying on a screen and then they came on the stage as swans.

"I did not like the ending when I think people died when some blue fabric was at the back on the stage and I think the white swan lived. My favourite part was when the prince danced with the white swan.

As well as watching the dancing there were life-size nutcracker models so Mali had her photograph taken (wearing her ballet leotard) with them and with a Christmas trees on a stage."

The Varna International Ballet performs Swan Lake until New Year’s Eve with Tchaikovsky’s music conducted by Peter Tuleshkhov.

Until New Year’s Eve. Tickets: www.stdavidshallcardiff.co.uk