GWENT Police’s modern slavery unit has shared their experiences of coming across victims living in places “not fit for human habitation”.

The Argus paid a visit to the unit, which was created in 2014, after figures were released showing that the number of modern slavery referrals in Gwent had risen in the last year.

The team provides support, guidance and training to frontline officers, as well as working with victims and members of the public who make reports, and connecting them with the appropriate agencies.

Victim advocate Rebecca Stone has been working with victims of modern slavery for eight years.

“It’s really difficult from a victim’s point of view,” she said. “Because of the nature of what they have encountered, they are rightly distrustful.

“They can be in fear of what will happen. They are the most vulnerable – whether that’s being dependent on drugs or alcohol or financially.

“They could be at their lowest ebb and these people sweep them up and promise them the world.

“It’s about building up that trust and relationship with them. It’s about breaking down barriers and giving them the autonomy to make decisions, giving them that power back that they have been stripped of and making them their own decision makers.

“We talk to them about national minimum wage and living conditions. They are more empowered as they have more knowledge about what is right and what isn’t right.

“We have been in lots of places that are not fit for human habitation. We have spoken to people who have been living in a shed at a farm in the middle of winter with no heating or running water.

“It makes you wonder what have they come from that makes this liveable.”

The team said most forms of modern slavery can be classified as either labour exploitation, sexual exploitation, or domestic servitude.

“[The National Crime Agency] identify themes nationwide,” ,” said DS Simon Thomas. “Recently it’s been car washes and nail bars, for example.

“One of the emerging themes has been online sexual exploitation.

“We identify certain adverts of concern. The concern is they are not independent. Those are people are moved around the county by criminal organisations and they are not in control of their diary or of their finances.

“People can be promised work in a restaurant or a bar but then that doesn’t materialise and the only way they can make some money [to pay off debts] is to be sexually exploited.

“Our work is to identify the people behind the exploitation and the trafficking.

“People often think it’s about a foreign national working on a farm or something like that, but it’s much much wider than that.

“Take car washes. People turn up and pay £3 or £4. Then how far does that money go? You can have three or four people there and the money goes to the boss. So how much do the people there actually see?

“It’s really important for the public to take responsibility. If they go anywhere where they see people are being mistreated and it doesn’t feel right, I’d much rather a referral is made and we go out and speak to them.

“There’s always the fear of repercussion if you get it wrong, but it is confidential. We attend in a sensitive manner.

“If it turns out to be nothing, then it’s not a waste of time. We will still be educating that business and those people through talking with them.”

“We would rather go there and it be nothing than something goes unreported,” said DC Rebecca Lewis.

The team said that conviction rates for modern slavery were low nationally – mainly due to defendants accepting alternative charges, difficulties in making modern slavery charges stick, and the ‘exploitation defence’ – an argument that the defendant had been compelled to commit the exploitation themselves.

“Convictions are great. If someone has committed a crime like this they should go to jail,” said DC Lewis. “But convictions don’t always happen.

“But there are other positive outcomes. So if someone is moved out of a place where they are in an exploitative situation and they are getting their life back, that’s a positive for us.

“We’re victim-focused and victim-led.”

The team urged members of the public to watch out for the indicators that someone is being exploited. These include:

Having no personal identification or passport/documents may be held by someone else;

A lack of money/control over their own finances or excessive wages reductions;

Living or sleeping at work;

Being controlled or moved either as an individual or as part of a group;

Limited contact with family and/or limited social contact;

Others trying to speak for the person;

Living in or found in ‘degrading’ conditions;

Children who are not in education;

Suggestion of being ‘owned’ by another person;

Perception of being in debt to someone else – could be financial but also emotional or another form;

Limited access to medical or dental care;

Suggestion of fear towards a more dominant person.

Anyone with concerns about modern slavery who wants to make a report can do so to: