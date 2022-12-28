THREE walkers inadvertently hiked into a live firing range in mid-Wales.

The Brecon Mountain Rescue Team were called out after the group of women had strayed into danger near New Radnor in Powys on the evening of Wednesday, December 28.

The walkers called Dyfed-Powys Police, who in turn called mountain rescue to return the trio to safety.

The mountain rescue team reported that none of the walkers were injured, and they were escorted back to their car.

A statement from the Brecon Mountain Rescue Team said: “We were called by police to three people who had inadvertently walked into a live firing range in the New Radnor area at dusk.

“They called Dyfed-Powys Police for assistance who asked Brecon Mountain Rescue Team to respond.

“The women were uninjured and were escorted back to their car.”