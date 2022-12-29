- Severn Bridge reopens having closed due to high winds (9.18am)
- Traffic Wales issue flood warning on the roads
- Severn Bridge closed due to high winds
- Buses to Newport affected
- Three people walk into a live firing range
- Wet start to the day
- News, travel and weather updates in the Newport area
