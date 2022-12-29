A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of child neglect after the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl.

Dyfed-Powys Police are investigating circumstances of the girl's death at Maes-y-Deri in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on the evening of 22 December.

The police have confirmed that a 33-year-old woman has been released as inquiries continue into the "sudden death" of the girl.

Only last month a girl tragically died in Penarth after complications following a Strep A infection.

Seven-year-old Hanna Roap, of the town's Victoria Primary School, died on November 25 after contracting the invasive infection that has symptoms including high fever, vomiting and a sore throat.

In the Lampeter case, Public Health Wales said on Wednesday, December 28, it was looking into possible links to a rare complication of Strep A infections.

It said it was working with Hywel Dda University Health Board and Ceredigion Ceredigion Council following the death of a child in Lampeter.

Dr Graham Brown, consultant in communicable disease control for Public Health Wales, said: "We offer our deepest condolences to the family, friends and all those affected.

"Public Health Wales cannot comment on individual cases.

"We are investigating links to Invasive Group A Streptococcal disease (iGAS), a very rare complication of Group A Streptococcal infection."