IF you are planning a trip to Newport city centre soon then a visit to the new market may be on your agenda.

In March the Newport Market re-opened after a multimillion pound transformation and is now home to many independent businesses which have made it their home in the past eight months.

We take a look at the recent businesses that have opened in the market within the last few months.

Who Cult Donuts

This delicious new donut shop recently opened on the edge of the food court, and has been a hit with locals already.

Whocult (Image: Newsquest)

The donut shop has two businesses in Bridgend and Barry, and opened its third shop in Newport on December 10th.

Bab Haus Mexican

This successful business already has store at the Goodshed’s in Barry and a HQ Smoke Shop in Bedwas.

Bab Haus Mex (Image: Newsquest)

It opened in Newport Market on October 28 bringing the taste of Mexico and Texas to the city, specialising in burritos, nachos, wraps, loaded fries and frozen margaritas.

Odds & Sods

This shop opened in September and is filled with seasonal and haberdashery items with its haberdashery proving popular with shoppers.

The owner also runs the City Treasures shop on the other side of the market.

Army of Few

This new design and creative studio opened on October 8 and sells merchandise for the acts and labels they work with.

Army of Few (Image: Newsquest)

It’s said to be the first of its kind in Newport.

Print Pro UK

The printing business opened on October 21 in the former place of Be Flawless with Sarah. It sells personal prints and offers services to businesses for work, sportswear, embroidery and more.

Print pro UK (Image: Newsquest)

The family run shop also offers services for business cards, flyers, and banners.

Thermomix

This unique store selling a popular all in one cooking appliance and cooking classes opened earlier this month.

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The store is located on the edge of Newport Market near the bus station on Upper Dock Street.