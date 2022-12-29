THE Royal Mint has shared the first images for the new 2023 coin collection that will bear the King's official coinage portrait.

The collection celebrates the NHS and the Windrush generation, and the Flying Scotsman.

The new set will also mark one of the biggest changes to UK coins since decimalisation as the Royal Mint shares that all new coins struck from January 1 2023 will bear the King's portrait.

Royal Mint reveals new 2023 coin collection

The special commemorative collection marks milestone anniversaries and moments in history, including the King’s 75th birthday.

It will feature a £5 coin marking the 75th birthday of the King, a £2 coin celebrating the life and work of JRR Tolkien, a £2 coin celebrating the centenary of the Flying Scotsman, a 50p celebrating 75 years of the NHS and a 50p celebrating the Windrush generation.

The 50p design for the Windrush generation will mark 75 years since the ship's arrival and feature a design by artist Valda Jackson, whose parents came to Britain from the Caribbean.

Anne Jessopp, CEO of the Royal Mint, said: “I am honoured to unveil the first collection of 2023 coins featuring the effigy of King Charles III as we cement our role in history with this next chapter in British coinage.

“Our role as an exemplar of British craftsmanship means each coin bearing his portrait is of the highest quality, from the metal it’s struck on, to the hours of craft that’s gone into the design, the tooling and the final product for our customers.

“As the official maker of UK coins, the Royal Mint has been proud to strike every single UK coin for Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II for 70 years.

“As we enter the new year, we will start to see one of the biggest changes to UK coins for decades take place as King Charles III’s portrait begins to appear on all new UK coins.”

Collectors can buy the 2023 commemorative sets from January 3 via the Royal Mint website with prices starting from £50.