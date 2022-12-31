A SECLUDED manor house complete with its own Scandinavian-style winter cabin just outside Newbridge is up for sale.

The six-bedroom home is ideal for country lovers, being surrounded by woodland and with breath-taking views of the surrounding area.

Newbridge-based agents Cariad Property have listed the property for £825,000.

The Ty Celyn manor house has been fully restored to bring it up to date, while maintaining many of the home’s original features and keeping its history and charm alive.

If you love rural walks there are an abundance of them to hand to explore.

As you enter through the front door, you are greeted with a lounge to your left and a sitting room to your right.

The lounge is large enough to entertain guests and house a piano. (Image: Cariad Property)

The large lounge is used as a family and entertaining room, regally styled with a large bay window looking out to the garden, and spacious enough to accommodate a grand piano. And to help you through the winter months, you can cosy up in front of a white open fire suite that houses a log burning stove.

The sitting room also has an impressive bay window looking out to the garden, space for two large sofas and a curved coal effect gas fire suite as the focal point of the room.

Inside the fully renovated kitchen at Ty Celyn. (Image: Cariad Property)

The kitchen area has been completely refurbished, with an integral oven and microwave, a fridge, an oven, and a coffee machine mounted in the wall units.

There’s a central island with a five-burner hob with an extractor hood overhead, a dishwasher and a sink with an instant hot water tap, as well as breakfast bar seating.

There’s a separate dining room, a conservatory to the rear of the property, as well as two utility rooms, a pantry and a downstairs toilet.

The master bedroom complete with fire place. (Image: Cariad Property)

On the first floor is the master bedroom, complete with en suite and a curved gas fire suite.

There are also three other bedrooms on this floor, and two more bathrooms.

Upstairs again, and there’s two more bedrooms with modern décor, and another bathroom, and plenty of space for storage.

The home also comes with a large basement with fitted storage and flag stone flooring.

This Scandinavian-style cabin can be a cosy setting for winter nights. (Image: Cariad Property)

Outside there’s a patio area perfect for outdoor dining in the summer, as well as gardens surrounding the house.

There’s a detached garage which can store multiple vehicles accessible via a sweeping driveway and secured with double gates.

The upper garden has a decking area on which you can relax on a hot summer’s day, but this is also home to a cosy, uniquely designed garden house.

Inside the garden cabin. (Image: Cariad Property)

The octagonal Scandinavian-style building has seating around the edge, which can also double up as beds, and is set around a central fire pit/barbeque.

