A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

JORDAN CORFIELD, 23, of Brangwyn Avenue, Llantarnam, Cwmbran, was sentenced to a community order after pleading guilty to drink driving with 66 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath and driving without insurance on Baneswell Road, Newport, on November 12.

They were made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew for 12 weeks, banned from driving for 42 months, ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

KARL SMOUT, 21, of Kestrel Way, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month conditional discharge after he admitted a public order offence on May 22.

He was ordered to pay a £22 surcharge.

DAVID WILLIAM MOSELEY, 72, of Hill Street, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with amphetamine in his blood on the A449 on New Year’s Day 2022.

He was ordered to pay £239 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

IVOR MORGAN, 65, of Mount Pleasant Square, Willowtown, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with cocaine in his blood on the A472, Pontypool, on July 28.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

XENIA CHAMBERS, 30, of Cot Farm Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £224 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the A4042 Usk Way on May 4.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

DYLAN REAMES, 19, of Coed Llwyd Close, Blaenavon, was ordered to pay £100 in a fine and a surcharge for driving without a licence on Lower Waun Street on May 5.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

QUEENIE MAY HAYWARD-DURREN, 26, of New Market Street, Usk, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

LEE MEEK, 38, of East Side Row, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was ordered to pay £1,322 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance and driving without a licence on the A467 on June 28.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points.

ANDREW HUTNIK, 27, of Church Street, Ystrad Mynach, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on the A4049, Blackwood, on August 3.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

THOMAS HILL, 40, of Monnow Way, Bettws, Newport, was ordered to pay £357 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 36mph in a 30mph zone on Bassaleg Road on June 11.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.