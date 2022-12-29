A MAN has been charged following the alleged robbery of an iPhone and cash earlier this month.
Anthony Wainfur, 39, of Chepstow Road, Newport, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court.
The prosecution claims the incident happened on December 19.
Wainfur did not enter a plea.
He is due to appear before the crown court on January 18, 2023.
The defendant was remanded in custody.
