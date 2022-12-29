PARKING charges are being re-introduced to council-run car parks in Caerphilly County Borough next month for the first time in two and a half years.

The charges will be reintroduced at the council's pay and display car parks from Monday, January 3.

Parking charges at council-run town centre car parks were scrapped in June 2020 during the Covid-19 pandemic and remained free throughout 2021 and 2022 to encourage residents to shop local.

But now they are being reintroduced. The new charges - which start at 40p for the first hour will come into place at car parks in Bargoed, Blackwood, Caerphilly, Newbridge, Risca and Ystrad Mynach.

Cllr Julian Simmons, the council’s cabinet member for highways and transportation, said: “We have taken many factors into account when considering proposals for car parking charges.

“During the consultation process the reduced availability of parking spaces was raised as a concern in some of our town centres - an issue which has been exacerbated in areas by the removal of fees.

“By reinstating charges this should alleviate some of these problems, whilst the implementation of a reduced initial hourly rate will ensure parking remains affordable for those wishing to visit our towns for shorter periods.

“The income generated from fees is also essential in enabling us to continue maintaining our car parks and wider highway network.”