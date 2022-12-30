A MAN and woman have appeared in court charged with illegal dog breeding and animal welfare offences.

Gareth John Cureton, 41, and Jacqueline Lisa Rabjohns, 51, both of Chepstow Road, Langstone, Newport, face a number of allegations under the Animal Welfare Act 2006.

They include causing unnecessary suffering to dogs.

READ MORE: Drugs gang jailed for nearly 30 years after flooding streets with cocaine

Cureton is also accused of having concealed, disguised, converted, transferred or removed criminal property namely £205,037.46 by means of transferring property from bank accounts in his name to bank accounts in Rabjohns' name.

She is alleged to have been concerned in an arrangement which she knew or suspected facilitated the acquisition, retention, use or control of criminal property namely £205,037.46 by or on behalf of Cureton.

They both face a charge of intention to defraud.

The defendants were granted unconditional bail after appearing at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

They are due to appear before the crown court on January 19, 2023.