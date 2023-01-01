NEWPORT city centre has a wide variety of choice for if you’re looking to treat yourself to a meal out, or even just coffee and a cake.
And the focal point of the city centre remains Friars Walk shopping centre.
As such, we’ve taken a look at the food hygiene ratings of all of the restaurants, cafes and shops which serve food at the centre.
Every business which serves food is required by law to be inspected. They are then ranked from five – meaning standards are excellent – to zero – meaning urgent improvement is necessary.
Food hygiene ratings are awarded following inspections by the local authority.
Inspectors mark businesses on the following three elements:
- How hygienically the food is handled: How it is prepared, cooked, re-heated, cooled and stored;
- The cleanliness and condition of the buildings: The cleanliness, layout, lighting, ventilation and other facilities;
- Food safety management: How the business manages what it does to make sure food is safe to eat and if the officer can be confident standards will be maintained in the future.
These ratings are listed on the Food Standards Agency website, and all information in this article is as listed on December 29, 2022.
Coffee #1
Address: 40 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: December 19, 2019
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Coffee Corner
Address: 17 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: February 20, 2020
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Good.
Costa Coffee
Address: 49 - 51 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: February 13, 2020
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Drago Lounge
Address: 77 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: September 26, 2022
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good.
- Management of food safety – Good.
Friday’s
Address: 61 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: January 26, 2022
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good.
- Management of food safety – Good.
Greggs
Address: 6 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: November 17, 2022
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Holland & Barrett
Address: 26 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: February 11, 2016
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
KFC
Address: 53 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: December 2, 2019
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good.
- Management of food safety – Good.
Las Iguanas
Address: 75 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: June 27, 2022
Rating: 4
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Generally Satisfactory.
- Management of food safety – Generally Satisfactory.
Marks & Spencer Simply Foods
Address: 42 - 48 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: January 7, 2016
Rating: 4
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Generally Satisfactory.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Nando’s
Address: 73 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: June 3, 2019
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Prezzo
Address: 65 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: May 24, 2018
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Smokd
Address: 63 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: January 6, 2022
Rating: 4
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Generally Satisfactory.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Generally Satisfactory.
Superbowl UK Newport
Address: Top Floor, Friars Walk Shopping Centre, John Frost Square, Newport
Date of inspection: August 8, 2019
Rating: 3
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Generally Satisfactory.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Generally Satisfactory.
- Management of food safety – Good.
Wagamama
Address: 67 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: February 6, 2020
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
Zizzi
Address: 79 Friars Walk Shopping Centre, Usk Plaza, Newport
Date of inspection: March 16, 2020
Rating: 5
Inspection outcome:
- Hygienic food handling – Very Good.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Very Good.
- Management of food safety – Very Good.
