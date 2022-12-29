The Professional Master’s Degree Renewable Energies of TECH emphasizes the need to work in favour of green energies such as hydrogen

Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe, it is the material from which stars are made and 70% of the earth's surface is covered with water, a chemical compound consisting of hydrogen and oxygen, also hydrocarbons, such as methane and crude oil is made up of it. As evidenced, most hydrogen is found in chemical compounds: on its own, in an invisible, odourless, non-toxic gas that is lighter than air and liquefies on its own at -252°C. It is precisely these emission-free properties that make hydrogen a promising candidate for the transition to a new energy vector, which will be developed in depth in the Professional Master’s Degree Renewable Energies at TECH.

Considering the previous idea, there is unlimited potential for the hydrogen industry from its production to its storage, transport and use in a wide range of uses. Major industrial countries around the world have invested billions of dollars to establish a powerful and efficient hydrogen economy and it has opportunities to:

The gas industry, such as producers, infrastructure operators and suppliers.

Consumers and producers of industrial equipment, fuel cells and hydrogen technology.

Mobility sector, as a user in the transition towards economically and environmentally sustainable transport.

The commercial sector and private end users.

However, it is necessary to highlight that hydrogen must be green or renewable which is obtained from a chemical process of electrolysis of water, in which a decomposition of water is carried out into oxygen and hydrogen through electricity from renewable sources. In this wat, it can be an optimal option because it is inexhaustible and can provide energy without emitting carbon dioxide.

Professional Master’s Degree Renewable Energies

TECH Technological University designed this program to incorporate and give the latest trends in the Renewable Energy area, having in mind the new point of view that sustainable engineering has developed, with the most exhaustive review of the most recognized and valued new techniques and procedures. Also, it will help to the students to understand in depth about the situation of the world energy market and its regulatory framework internationally, as well as the different parties involved in the financing, management, and exploitation of projects.

Its main goal is to train professionals to get technical, managerial, and economic skills for the complete project cycle, with the offer 100% online the students will learn in hand of the development of practical cases presented by experts in this field, the use of graphic, schematic, and practical content, forums, individual reflection tasks, multimedia content, and the availability to learn in any device.

The program addresses each of the knowledge necessary to understand and assume the possibilities of working in this field and treats topics in each module such as renewable energies and their environment, hydraulic power systems, biomass, biofuel energy systems, solar thermal energy systems, digital transformation and industry 4.0 Applied to renewable energy systems, development, financing and feasibility of projects, hybrid systems, and storage, emerging renewable energies, hydrogen as an energy vector, grid-connected and isolated photovoltaic solar energy systems, among others relevant subjects.

Re-Learning method

The Professional Master’s Degree Renewable Energies of TECH is developed entirely online. During the 12 months of training, the student has access to the program's contents at any time and from any device, allowing them to self-manage the study time with maximum flexibility and adapt to each student's schedule.

It has its own learning method, 'Re-Learning', based on asynchrony and self-management. The contents are presented in an attractive and dynamic way in multimedia capsules that include audio, videos, images, diagrams, and conceptual maps to corroborate knowledge.

TECH Technological University

TECH Technological University, the world's largest university, is also the official online university of the NBA (National Basketball Association) in Latin America. It belongs to the TECH educational group, a Spanish-owned multinational recognized by the Financial Times as one of the 200 fastest-growing companies in Europe. The company, founded and directed by Manuel Sánchez-Cascado de Fuentes, has also been considered the most highly valued Spanish technology company in the last 15 years.

Thanks to its fully digital learning system, it supplies training to students from anywhere in the world. An international trajectory has allowed it to become a benchmark in distance learning, with a catalogue of over 10,000 programs, over 100,000 new students each year, and 500,000 graduates from over 150 countries.

Specialized in highly qualified postgraduate programs, they offer their students the best training programs at an international level, being leaders in employability with 99% of their students working in the first twelve months, according to data from the consulting firm KPMG.