A WOMAN who stole around £8,000 of stock from her bosses has been ordered to carry out 200 hours of community service.
Jessica Mellen, 31, from Cwmbran, was sentenced after she pleaded guilty to theft by an employee from Monmouthshire company Safety Technology.
The offence was committed between August 2, 2020 and October 21, 2020, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Mellen, of Bowleaze, Greenmeadow, was also ordered to pay £400 costs and a £95 surcharge.
