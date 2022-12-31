A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court and Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court.

EVAN SMITH, 20, of Broadleaf Way, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Newport Road, Bedwas, Caerphilly, on June 1.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £34 surcharge.

MORGAN WESTON, 22, of Tothill Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 45 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on November 30.

He was fined £160 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £64 surcharge.

CONNER MYERSCOUGH, 22, of Gilfach Street, Bargoed, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Church Place on September 9.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

RICHARD CONNORS, 38, of Ringwood Place, Newport, was banned from driving for four years after he admitted drug driving with cocaine in his blood on September 15.

He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and an £80 surcharge.

JOSEF COOPER, 22, of Fairoak Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £720 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 56mph in a 30mph zone on the A468 in Trethomas, Caerphilly, on August 12.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

PAUL ILLES, 47, of Edmundsbury Road, Duffryn, Newport, was sentenced to a 12-month community order and banned from driving for four years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 54 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop and driving without a licence on Partridge Way on November 28.

He was ordered to complete a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

MARK ANTHONY NEALE, 37, of Vachell Road, Ely, Cardiff, was banned from driving for six months for driving while using a hand-held mobile telephone on the M4 motorway in Newport at Junction 26 on May 12.

He was ordered to pay £344 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

GARETH IAN VINCENT, 47, of Laburnum Way, Bulwark, Chepstow, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.