NEWPORT Arcade was taken over by new owners in October last year, and has since been transformed with fresh paint, lights, and new businesses.

The Grade II-listed Victorian building is home to many independent businesses, with its owners keen to keep the arcade to independent traders only.

Here are the new businesses which opened there in 2022.

Arcadia Coffee House

This independent coffee shop is located on the edge of the Newport Arcade on the High Street.

The cafe opened November 25.

Dandy Gallery

This quirky new gallery specialises in decorative antiques and mid-century furniture.

The gallery already has a store on Clydesmuir Road Industrial Estate in Cardiff, and opened a second shop in the arcade on December 16.

Nettle & Bark

This plant shop has re-opened at Newport Arcade under new ownership, having previously been based in Clytha Park Road.

The shop is at the bottom of the arcade on the Cambrian Road side.

The new store opened in November.

Ffoto Newport

This store was situated in the Market Arcade, but is now re-locating to the Newport Arcade.

The new photo shop is over two floors, including a 35mm studio on the top floor. It is set to open this month.

Yoga & Nourish

This brand-new Yoga studio is set to make the Newport Arcade its new home.

The relaxing new business is set to open in January.

Zero Degrees barber shop

Above the Freestyle Skate shop is a new barber shop called Zero Degrees. The business is run by Nathan Pritchard.

The new barbers opened in June.