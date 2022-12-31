Plenty of businesses have been shrugging off fears of the economy and setting up shop in Newport this year.

First it was the pandemic and then the cost-of-living crisis swept the country, which led to many businesses having to close their doors due to rising bills.

But Newport is an entrepreneurial city and there are people still ready to give it a go, despite the tough times. Here is a roundup of new places that have opened in the city in 2022.

Bonkers Bakes

This bakery on Brynglas Road was opened by a Newport teenager Tegan Godden earlier this month on December 7. Tegan discovered a love of baking during the coronavirus lockdown, after baking sweet treats with her disabled aunt.

Now her dream of opening her first store has now come true.

Cake Lab

Another one for people with a sweet tooth, this cake shop located on Grafton Road opened during the summer and was a dream come true for the aspiring businesswoman behind it.

Cake Lab (Image: Newsquest)

Rafia Nanabawa, previously ran What the Fudge and Coco from home, as well as working as a teaching assistant at Eveswell Primary School. The new business has so far been a success.

Cosy Home Boutique

This business started off in Newport Market in March under the name N-Scents candles, but has since moved to Commercial Road under the new name Cozy Home Boutique.

The boutique opened in October in the busy area of city.

Cosy Home Boutique (Image: Newsquest)

Exit 60 Escape Room

This new fun venture opened in Market Street this month and is the only escape room in Newport City Centre.

Exit 60 escape room (Image: Newsquest)

The Escape Rooms in Newport Market basement closed during the coronavirus pandemic and this prison themed escape room has filled the void.

Farina Pizzeria and Pantry

Farina Pizzeria and Pantry opened on Station Road in Caerleon this month and been a hit with the residents of the village on the Newport outskirts.

Farina Pizza and Pantry (Image: Farina pizza and pantry)

The store opened after friends David Edwards and Leejay Barnes Joked about opening their own business after a glass of wine. Now that dream is a reality.

MaxiDeals

This new budget discount store, opened recently on the former site of B&M Bargains in Kingsway shopping centre.

The new store opened for business on December 9.

No Comply

This indoor skate park located in Friars Walk opened in October.

No Comply (Image: Newsquest)

It’s the first indoor skatepark in Wales and has been popular since opening its doors.

O’Connors

This bar located on Chepstow Road opened in memory of Ryan O’Connor, a popular 26-year-old who was murdered near his home in Alway last June.

Mural of Ryan at O'Connor's bar: Image: Consumersmith (Image: Consumersmith)

The family opened the bar on September 9 as a tribute to their beloved family member, who was also known as Apple.

Spokesafe

The new indoor bike storage facility located on Skinner Street opened in November.

Mark Seymour (Image: Mark Seymour)

The unit is run by a refugee charity and sponsored by Newport City Council as part of efforts to encourage people to cycle more by offering them a secure and cheap place to park their bike.

The Little Tap House

This coffee shop and bar located at the former site of Radical Tattoo Studio on Baneswell Road, off Bridge Street opened in November

It offers nostalgia gaming consoles such as Sega Dreamcast, Nintendo 64, and a Nintendo Wii.

The Friendly Fox – The Den pop up bar

The DEN is located in the beer garden of The Friendly Fox pub in Bassaleg, it opened in October and has been a hit with local residents.

The Friendly Fox (Image: Friendly Fox)

The pop-up bar was created while the main pub had renovation works done.

Vibez Nightclub

Newsquest (Image: Newsquest)

The new high tech nightclub opened on the former site of Breeze nightclub. Vibez Superclub opened on October 28 - in plenty of time to help people celebrate the new year tonight.

Have we missed anyone? Tell us in the comments below. We will be publishing separate pieces on the new businesses in Newport Market and the Market Arcade in the coming days.