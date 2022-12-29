WITH Christmas behind us, the New Year is just around the corner meaning major UK supermarkets will be altering opening times to give staff a well-earned break.
It’s worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.
We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times during the New Year period so that you don't get caught out.
Aldi New Year opening times
- Friday January 30: 8am - 8pm
- New Year’s Eve: 8am - 6pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
- Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm
You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.
Asda New Year opening times
- Friday January 30: 6am - Midnight
- New Year’s Eve: 6am – 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
- Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm
You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.
Tesco New Year opening times
- Friday January 30: 6am - Midnight
- New Year’s Eve: 6am - 6pm
- New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
- Monday January 2: 6am – Midnight
Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.
Sainsbury's New Year opening times
- Friday January 30: 7am – 10pm
- New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm
- New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm
- Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm
Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.
Lidl New Year opening times
- Friday January 30: 8am – 10pm
- New Year’s Eve: 8am - 7pm
- New Year’s Day: Closed
- Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm
The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.
