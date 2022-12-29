WITH Christmas behind us, the New Year is just around the corner meaning major UK supermarkets will be altering opening times to give staff a well-earned break.

It’s worth bearing in mind, supermarkets including Asda, Aldi and Tesco will be changing their opening times.

We've broken down all the major supermarket opening times during the New Year period so that you don't get caught out.

Aldi New Year opening times

Friday January 30: 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm

You can check your local store's opening times on the Aldi website.

Asda New Year opening times

Friday January 30: 6am - Midnight

New Year’s Eve: 6am – 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm

You can check your local store's opening times using Asda's store locator.

Tesco New Year opening times

Friday January 30: 6am - Midnight

New Year’s Eve: 6am - 6pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Monday January 2: 6am – Midnight

Check your local store's opening times on the Tesco website.

Sainsbury's New Year opening times

Friday January 30: 7am – 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 7am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: 10am – 4pm

Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm

Opening times may depend on your local area, check your local store's opening times on the Sainsbury's website.

Lidl New Year opening times

Friday January 30: 8am – 10pm

New Year’s Eve: 8am - 7pm

New Year’s Day: Closed

Monday January 2: 8am – 8pm

The supermarket chain will be closed on Christmas Day but you can check your local opening hours on Lidl's website.