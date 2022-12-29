EFFORTS are under way to rescue a dog which has been trapped in a old mine shaft in Pontypool since Boxing Day.

Two dogs reportedly fell down what is believed to be an old mine shaft in Varteg on Monday, December 26. One has been recovered - but the second remains trapped.

The trapped female dog is believed to still be alive.

James Bourne, a friend of the dog’s owner said: “One dog has been removed and is ok.

“The other dog remains down there and is alive, but we are unable to get her at the moment.”

South Wales Fire and Rescye Service attended the scene before handing control over to the Mountain Rescue Service.

A spokesperson for South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: “At approximately 3.19pm on Monday, December 26, we received reports of a dog rescue in Varteg, Pontypool.

“South Wales Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene however the incident was then handed over to Mountain Rescue.”

In a Facebook post last night Mr Bourne appealed for help.

He said: “There is still one dog stuck in the mine shaft at the dogstone.

“Rescue teams are struggling, and a tracked machine is needed to dig down to bed rock to make access easier.

“Please come forward if you can help it would be very much appreciated.”

The Facebook post was updated this morning that a digger has been found to help rescue the trapped dog.