A “ONE-OF-A-KIND” Grade II-listed Georgian manor house with 32 acres of land, a Grecian-style Temple, tennis courts and a view of the 2010 Ryder Cup course is on the market.

Glen Usk, located in the Usk Valley between Caerleon and Usk, is listed for sale at £4.5 million.

The eight-bedroom property is a mix of classical stylings and architecture, and modern luxuries.

Originally built in 1820 by Sir Digby Macworth – the third Baronet of the Gnoll, Glamorgan – it underwent extensive renovation work in 2005.

Set out over four storeys, those walking through the doors enter a large open hallway complete with two scagliola pillars.

Inside the Grade II listed manor house at Glen Usk.

Continuing into the property, there are elevated ceilings and sash windows, along with the original carved fireplaces – giving the house a classical feel.

The house is designed in a symmetrical fashion, with a dining room, two reception rooms, a sitting room, two drawing rooms, and a large kitchen on the ground floor.

The kitchen inside Glen Usk.

Upstairs is the master bedroom, complete with wardrobe, an en suite and an adjoining second bedroom. There are two more bedrooms on this level, both with en suites, and there’s another bathroom as well.

On the second floor there’s a bedroom with an en suite, three separate bedrooms, and two bathrooms.

There are a number of feature fireplaces inside.

According to the selling agent: “Fine examples of ornate coving and decorative plasterwork, polished oak floorboards and an elegant Georgian staircase with mahogany handrail make this property breath-taking.”

While the upstairs rooms have a feel of the house’s history, the basement boasts a more modern feel.

The bar in the basement. (Image: Number One Real Estate)

There, you can find a bar, a snooker room, a playroom, a games room, and the all-important wine cellar.

A separate building to the side of the house, designed in the style of a Grecian temple and also Grade II listed, was built in 1990 and is currently used as a library, along with a minstrel gallery for entertaining guests.

The Greek-style temple to the side of the house, which is also Grade II listed. (Image: Number One Real Estate)

A stable yard lies to the east of the drive and is accessed through a pair of cast iron gates. There is a clock tower, an original tiled courtyard, two two-bedroom cottages, multiple stables and another elevated space with a kitchenette acting as offices.

The grounds also feature a rose garden, an Italian garden, and a private walled cottage gardens for those looking for a place to relax into nature, while if you’re wanting to work up a sweat, there’s also a private tennis court.

The property overlooks the Celtic Manor's Ryder Cup course.

If that wasn’t enough, the property is also home to paddocks and water meadows, woodland, and a man-made lake.

You can find out more, or book a viewing by contacting Number One Real Estate on 01633 603687.