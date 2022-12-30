A MAN jailed for a sex attack at a hospital is back behind bars after he defied sex offender registration terms.

Christian Holley, 48, formerly of Markham, near Blackwood, was locked up for 12 months in December 2020 for an assault on a woman at Newport’s Royal Gwent Hospital.

The defendant was ordered to register as a sex offender for seven years following that conviction.

Holley, of no fixed abode, Caerphilly, was jailed for 24 weeks this month at Newport Magistrates’ Court after admitted failing to comply with notification requirements by not telling the police he was homeless.

His guilty plea put him in breach of a suspended prison sentence for a similar offence.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs.