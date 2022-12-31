A PHOTOGRAPHY shop in the centre of Newport is moving - but it's not going far.

Ffoto Newport is relocating to Newport Arcade from its current location in Market Arcade.

The self-funded and independent gallery now has an upstairs business called 35mm creative agency, where they can restore old photos as well as transfer VHS to DVD Transfer.

Ieaun Berry, founder of Ffoto Newport said: “The building is split into two parts the downstairs is a relocation of Ffoto Newport from the Market Arcade.

“The upstairs is 35mm creative agency these two businesses are set up by three local people and born and bred in Newport, we teamed up a year ago to bring this to tuition for January.

“We decided to re-located the store, to offer more services as we were finding we were getting more people attending our events.

“We were getting people all over the UK and Europe to visit and being able to bring international photographers to Newport for people to enjoy we decided a bigger space we would benefit from.”

The new shop will benefit from a dark room, for customers who would like to attend workshops to use analogue cameras and to develop their images - these will start in the New Year.

Mr Berry believes the arcade is the perfect location for the new businesses, due to it being independent traders only.

He added: “There is a massive increase in people wanting personal prints, we believe this new trend coming through of personal ownership, and shopping local going into these arcades is something that the people of Newport do want to support.

“People may say that the town centre obviously looks empty and it doesn’t benefit from these redevelopments, but we strongly disagree with that as the support we have had over the last year has allowed us to expand.

“That shows that there is increase in the city centre of Newport and the Market has done a wonderful job of bringing new people from wider a field in which has done a great thing for the people of Newport. “