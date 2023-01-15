A BUTCHER'S shop that opened less than ten months ago in up for a prestigious award.

Nash and Sons Butchers in Lower Ton-Y-Felin farm, Blackwood, opened in February 2022, and has already proved a big hit.

Their first festive period saw them sell out of 140 turkeys and 50 chickens.

Craig Nash, who runs the shop said: “We opened 10 months ago, and we are still going strong, we have done meat and poultry over the year and came up with the idea to open our own shop on the farm.

“We are an independent butchers as it's our business, we only buy local produce like Welsh beef and source everything as local as possible.

“We do our own pigs and lambs throughout the year, and we did the turkeys ourselves which were reared from day old chicks then slaughter them and sell through the shop.

“We sold out of 140 turkeys and 50 chickens which all went, and are managing pretty well.”

The business has now been nominated as finalists in Butcher category of the Countryside Alliance Awards.

The business is the only butchers in Gwent to be nominated, the award ceremony in January will take place at the Senedd in Cardiff Bay.

Winners of the Butcher award will progress to the final at Westminster, London in May.

Mr Nash said: “It was a shock to receive the letter to be honest, somebody nominated us, but we don’t know who it was.”

“After being nominated, we had two to three weeks to share it with our customers for extra nominations.

“There are four butchers in our category, but we are the only ones in Gwent, it’s absolutely fantastic for the business.”