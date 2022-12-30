THE leader of Caerphilly’s Plaid Cymru group has raised concerns about the number of council staff absent with stress-related illnesses.

A Freedom of Information (FOI) request submitted by the party has revealed that 25,162 days were lost due to stress, depression, neurasthenia, mental health, or fatigue in 2021/22.

This means on average, 14 days of work were lost per Caerphilly County Borough Council employee.

Cllr Lindsay Whittle, leader of the opposition Plaid Cymru group, said: “Of course, employees suffering from stress is obviously not unique to Caerphilly Council and I sympathise with everyone who suffers.

“Life is very tough for so many at present because of the cost-of-living crisis with rocketing food and energy prices but I’m aware the council has wellbeing policies in place.”

In 2019/20 the number of days lost to mental health and stress-related illnesses was 20,508. By 2020-21 this had jumped to 24,410.

The Penyrheol councillor added: “It goes without saying that maximum support of those who suffer from the range of stress issues is vital. Doing so may well bear fruit in the future and lead to a reduction in sickness absences which will obviously benefit the individual and the council.”

Cllr Whittle said staff should be encouraged to return to the office. He said: “For three years now home-working has existed and I know that there are some employees who feel lonely and don’t feel part of a team any longer.”

Caerphilly County Borough Council said its human resources team provide advice and guidance on all aspects of people management to managers.

Additionally, there are services such as counselling, sickness management, and one-to-one meetings available to council staff.