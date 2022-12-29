GWENT Police have confirmed that no further action will be taken after a three-vehicle crash on Tuesday evening.

Emergency services were called to the northbound carriageway of the A467 in the area around Pye Corner at around 4.45pm on December 27.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also attended, and minor injuries were reported at the scene.

The road was re-opened at around 7pm.

“We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A467, Rogerstone, at around 4.45pm on Tuesday, December 27,” said a Gwent Police spokesperson.

“Officers attended, along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, and the collision involved three cars.

“Minor injuries were reported.”