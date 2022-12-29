A LARGE tree fell onto a road in Rogerstone yesterday.

The tree fell onto a lane of the A467 northbound just past the Chartist Drive entry slip road at around 2.20pm on Wednesday, December 28.

The tree was removed this morning.

A spokesperson for Newport Council said: “A large tree that fell onto a lane of the A467 northbound just past the Chartist Drive entry slip road yesterday has been safely removed.

“Gwent Police attended and requested the support of the council to install traffic management to ensure safety on the road.

“The tree was removed early this morning.”