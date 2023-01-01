A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

HARRY SARGEANT, 20, of Vanbrugh Close, Rogerstone, Newport, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 62 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Baneswell Road on December 3, 2022.

He was fined £323 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £129 surcharge.

SOPHIE ROBERTS, 18, of Hinter Path, Fairwater, Cwmbran, was sent to a young offender institution for 15 weeks, suspended for two years, after she admitted using threatening/abusive/insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress on July 10.

She was made the subject of a 15-day rehabilitation activity requirement, a five-year restraining order and ordered to pay £500 compensation and a £154 surcharge.

JOSH HANBURY, 19, of St Julian’s Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £513 in fines, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention and neglecting or refusing to stop on Nash Road on May 26, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with five points.

READ MORE: Teenager kills man on golfing trip with single punch

DECLAN WILLIAMS, 21, of Chapel Road, Nantyglo, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative and a cannabis derivative in his blood on Lakeside Way on August 10.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

AZEEM ABBAS, 27, of Dolphin Street, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Duffryn Way on April 28.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

PAUL CANNAN, 56, of Cefn Road, Blackwood, was fined £260 and ordered to pay £300 compensation after he admitted causing serious injury by careless/inconsiderate driving in Ystrad Mynach on July 11.

His driving record was endorsed with eight points and he was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.

DEAN EWERS, 42, of Beaufort Road, Tredegar, was fined £40 and ordered to pay £45 compensation after he pleaded guilty to stealing a crate of lager worth £45 from Tesco, Ebbw Vale, on September 28.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

RICHARD JAMES JONES, 48, of St Edward Street, Newport, was conditionally discharged for six months after he admitted a public order offence on March 12.

He was ordered to pay £322 in costs and a surcharge.

LEIGHTON HODGE, 40, of Conway Road, Newport, was fined £40 after he pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly on Cambrian Road on October 29.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

THOMAS GRIFFITHS, 26, of Clearwell Court, Bassaleg, Newport, was fined £180 and ordered to pay £100 compensation after he pleaded guilty to assaulting a community support officer on High Street on December 1, 2022.

He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £72 surcharge.

LISA MUNRO, 37, of Beaufort Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 20 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 82 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Christchurch Road on December 3, 2022.

She was fined £259 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £104 surcharge.

EMMA BOULTER, 38, of Bethcar Street, Ebbw Vale, was banned from driving for two years after she admitted drink driving with 112 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Darby Crescent on December 5, 2022.

She was fined £256 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £102 surcharge.

TANYA MANLEY, 36, of Narberth Crescent, Llanyravon, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 12 months after she pleaded guilty to drink driving with 52 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Greencourt, Croesyceiliog, on December 5.

She was fined £138 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £55 surcharge.

SHAUN MALCOLM GUNTER, 31, of Springfield Road, Sebastopol, Pontypool, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

BYRON COSGROVE, 49, of Winterson Close, Rassau, Ebbw Vale, was ordered to pay £146 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Beaufort Road on August 5, 2022.

ADAM LEE POWELL, 41, of Cotswold Way, Trenewydd Park, Risca, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.