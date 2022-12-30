Live

Live: Travel, news and weather in Newport area and M4

By Harry Jamshidian

  • Live updates of traffic and weather on the M4 and Newport area
  • Severn Bridge closed due to high winds
  • Crash on M4 cleared (Pencoed Sarn)
  • Police en route to M4 crash (Pencoed Sarn)
  • Crash on M4 leaves lane closed and could cause early disruption
  • Winds could reach up to 50mph with junctions closed
  • Wind warning for the Severn Bridge

