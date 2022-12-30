- Live updates of traffic and weather on the M4 and Newport area
- Severn Bridge closed due to high winds
- Crash on M4 cleared (Pencoed Sarn)
- Police en route to M4 crash (Pencoed Sarn)
- Crash on M4 leaves lane closed and could cause early disruption
- Winds could reach up to 50mph with junctions closed
- Wind warning for the Severn Bridge
