A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

JAKE MATTHEWS, 24, of Gwastad Farm, Cwmtillery, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042, Newport, on August 13.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

PATRICK PACHOLCZYK, 25, of Alexandra Road, Six Bells, Abertillery, was banned from driving for 22 months after he pleaded guilty to drug driving with a cocaine derivative in his blood on the A4042 at the McDonald’s Services, Pontypool, on August 29.

He was fined £288 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

MORE NEWS: Man and woman face illegal dog breeding and animal welfare charges

NATHAN ROBERTS, 38, of Oliphant Circle, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drink driving with 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Kestrel Way, Duffryn, on December 1, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

SCOTT PRICE, 34, of Skenfrith Close, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, was banned from driving for three years after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 72 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Gellihaf Road on December 3, 2022.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

CHRISTOPHER JONES, 43, of Phillip's Walk, Rhymney, Caerphilly, was banned from driving for 17 months after he pleaded guilty to drink driving with 69 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A467 in Risca on December 4, 2022.

He was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

JEAN-PIERRE VAN DER WESTHUIZEN, 24, of Gaer Vale, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on Hawke Close on April 22, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £726 in a fine and a surcharge.

JOHN WILLIAMS, 37, of Yewberry Lane, Newport, was banned from driving for six months after he pleaded guilty to being in charge of a motor vehicle at the Tesco car park on Malpas Road on December 2, 2022 when above limit alcohol level above limit.

He was fined £672 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £269 surcharge.

DANIEL SHAUN RUSSELL, 25, of Stockwood View, Langstone, Newport, was ordered to pay £218 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone at the Coldra on July 22, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GARETH LLOYD, 37, of Machine Meadow, Pontnewynydd, Pontypool, was banned from driving for 12 months after he admitted drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on the A4051, Cwmbran, on October 3.

He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

IFAN LEWIS, aged 27, of Kilcattan Street, Splott, Cardiff, was fined £500 after he admitted being drunk and disorderly on High Street, Newport, on December 3, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £100 surcharge.

MIHALY SINKOVICZ, 48, of Moorland Avenue, Newport, was ordered to pay £336 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 38mph in a 30mph zone on the A4042 Usk Way on July 24, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

NICHOLAS LESLIE JAMES WILLIAMS, 45, of The Avenue, Caldicot, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

He was ordered to pay £1,020 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

MOHAMED ABDELMAGEED, 34, of Corporation Road, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on School Lane on July 16, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

GEOFF CARPENTER, 56, of Pardoe Thomas Close, Newport, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.