TRIBUTES have been paid to the fashion designer Dame Vivienne Westwood, who passed away at the age of 81.

In a post on her fashion brand Twitter account it shared: "Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better."

A statement from her representatives added: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.

“She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

Dame Vivienne, who was born in Cheshire in 1941, is largely accepted as being responsible for bringing punk and new wave fashion into the mainstream with her eccentric creations.

Her designs were regularly worn by high-profile individuals including Dita Von Teese who wore a purple Westwood wedding gown to marry Marilyn Manson, and Princess Eugenie who wore three Westwood designs for various elements of the wedding of William and Kate Middleton.

Tributes paid to Dame Vivienne Westwood

Tributes were paid to Dame Vivienne from across the world and from figures in several different industries.

Canadian musician Bryan Adams described her as a "true original" in a tweet paying his respects.

In an Instagram post with photos of the pair together, model Bella Hadid wrote: “Dearest Vivienne, Queen of punk, From the first day I met you to the last day I saw you, you made me smile, listen, learn and love more than the day before.

“I will forever be grateful to have been in your orbit, because to me and most, in fashion & in humanity, you, Vivienne, were the sun."

Singer Boy George also paid tribute, posting: "R.I.P to the great and inspiring Vivienne Westwood who lead us through punk and beyond.

"Laughed at by the fashion industry but without question she is the undisputed Queen of British fashion. I love you! Oh bondage up yours!"

American fashion designer Marc Jacobs said he was “heartbroken” at the news of the death, writing in a post on Instagram: “You did it first. Always. Incredible style with brilliant and meaningful substance."

In an earlier statement, Dame Vivienne’s husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”