A ROUND-UP of recent cases heard at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

SHIRLEY CONNORS, 24, of Cardiff Road, Newport, was banned from driving for 12 months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

ADAM LEGGE, 34, of Raglan Court, Croesyceiliog, Cwmbran, was banned from driving for 20 months after he was found guilty following a trial of drink driving with 84 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on Avondale Road on July 2, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £2,300 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

TASLEEN ZAHRA AHMED, 35, of Alexandra Road, Newport, was banned from driving for six months for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

She was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

CRAIG GROSVENOR, 40, of Moorland Park, Newport, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Queen’s Hill on July 17, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

GAVIN HILL, 44, of Rhos Y Dderwen, Blackwood, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on Bryn Road on August 3, 2022.

HUW ROGER JONES, 34, of Woodland Terrace, Aberbeeg, near Abertillery, was ordered to pay £398 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without wearing a seat belt on the B4251 in Pontllanfraith, Blackwood, on August 4, 2022.

MICHELA JONES, 29, of Bridge Street, Abercarn, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance at Bargoed Gateway on August 8, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

JAY MANNING, 29, of Gwaun Newydd, Lansbury Park, Caerphilly, was ordered to pay £202 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without due care and attention on Thomas Street, Abertridwr, on October 23, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

CHARLOTTE O’BRIEN, 29, of Pen Y Wal Drive, Newport, was ordered to pay £230 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 35mph in a 30mph zone on Caerleon Road, Llanfrechfa, Cwmbran, on July 18, 2022.

Her driving record was endorsed with three points.

CHRISTOPHER RIDLEY, 51, of Waundeg, Nantybwch, Tredegar, was ordered to pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for driving without insurance on Derby Crescent, Ebbw Vale, on August 7, 2022.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

ELERNT BRAKO, 41, of Castle Street, Abertillery, was banned from driving for six months for driving without insurance on the A469 in Rhymney on May 9, 2022.

He was ordered to pay £816 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.