A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to strangling a woman.

Jordan Young, 23, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, admitted intentional strangulation and assault by beating in the Bettws area of Newport.

The offences were committed on December 20 and December 23, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.

Young is due to be sentenced at the crown court on January 9.