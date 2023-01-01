A MAN was remanded in custody after he pleaded guilty to strangling a woman.
Jordan Young, 23, of Twyn Gardens, Cefn Fforest, Blackwood, admitted intentional strangulation and assault by beating in the Bettws area of Newport.
The offences were committed on December 20 and December 23, Newport Magistrates’ Court was told.
Young is due to be sentenced at the crown court on January 9.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here