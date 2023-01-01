BACK in October we ran a poll to find the best place in Newport for breakfast - Potters pub came out on top.

Located in Upper Dock Street, just by Newport bus station, a short walk from the train station - and, as it happens, literally a stone's throw from Argus HQ in Chartist Tower - Potters is a popular place for diners and drinkers. But is its breakfast really that good? There's only one way to find out!

We got to Potters just after it opened at 9am, and there were plenty of tables to choose from as we were among the first there.

There was a varied selection of breakfast choices with reasonable prices - I opted for a large breakfast, which had two of every item, including sausages, eggs, bacon, hash browns and toast.

It also came with a grilled tomato and mushrooms; it does come with beans, but I'm not a fan of that particular breakfast staple so I asked for them to be left off, and I opted for just one egg instead of two.

My breakfast was a generous portion and came with a free soft drink, ordered at 9.05am it came out cooked to perfection and hot within ten minutes.

The service was quick and staff were friendly and welcoming.

Crucial to every breakfast is the toast, and I'm happy to say it was lovely and buttery, while the sausages were cooked perfectly and were soft to eat.

Readers were right about voting it the top breakfast in Newport, it was delicious.

The hash browns were gorgeous and very tasty, and so was the bacon, which was cooked just right and not too chewy. The fried egg was lovely too, and the grilled tomato wasn’t overcooked and lightly seasoned with salt, and the mushrooms were very nice.

I can honestly say that our readers were bang on the money of voting the Potters pub for the top breakfast in Newport. It really is the most important meal of the day.