AS 2022 draws to a close, we have had a look back at some of our most-read stories from the past 12 months.

It is fair to say that there has been a mixture of things which have grabbed the attention of Argus readers, from tragedy and crime, to new businesses and hope for the city in the reopening of Newport Market.

Here is a month-by-month look back at our most-read stories of this year.

January

Asda in Cwmbran changes hands in £55 million deal

It was revealed that the Cwmbran branch of Asda, located at the Cwmbran Shopping Centre, has been acquired by real estate investment firm Supermarket Income REIT.

The deal, which also saw the firm acquire a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Tyne and Wear, was completed for a total purchase price of £55.1 million – plus acquisition costs.

UK weather: Met Office share snow update for February as 'arctic air' approaches

The Met Office hinted parts of the UK could see snow as next week ‘arctic air’ approached.

“Snow showers” were expected in February as “wintry downpours” moved down from the north and as far south as central England and the capital.

Meteorologists suggested snowfall in the UK as temperatures plummeted in the final month of winter with a hint of snow between February 1 and February 8.

New owners as Cwmbran Centre sold as part of £138m deal

Cwmbran Centre was bought as part of a £138 million deal.

The centre, along with the Galleries shopping centre in Washington, Sunderland, was purchased by the LCP Group, a national commercial property and investment company, from previous owners M&G Real Estate.

Major retailers such as Primark, JD Sports, River Island, Superdrug, New Look and Deichmann are all housed in the centre.

As well as the 180 retail units, Cwmbran Centre has 3,000 free car parking spaces and a dedicated bus station.

February

Cottage near Bettws sells for double guide price after bidding frenzy

A canal-side cottage near Bettws in Newport sold for more than twice the guide price after a frenzy of bids.

Lock Cottage, on the Monmouthshire and Brecon canal, needs plenty of TLC, but this didn't deter prospective buyers who piled their bids in at Paul Fosh Auctions.

The two-bedroom property, with rambling gardens, which was being offered for sale by the Newport auctioneers with a guide price of £75,000-plus, was eventually sold for £158,000.

Storm Eunice Live: Updates across Newport and South Wales

Storm Eunice battered the area during February.

The M48 Severn Bridge was closed, buildings were without power and all schools in Newport were closed.

Trees were brought down by high winds across the area and, in a first due to wind, both Severn Bridges were closed simultaneously which resulted in major traffic disruption in and out of Wales.

Tributes paid after Tredegar boy dies aged 3 after M4 crash

Tributes were paid to “two angels” after a three-year-old boy died following an already fatal crash on the M4.

The boy, from Tredegar, had been returning from a birthday party along with four-year-old Gracie-Ann Wheaton, at around 1.45pm on Saturday when the car they were travelling in was involved in a crash with a van.

They were both rushed to the intensive care unit at University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, but Gracie-Ann suffered a cardiac arrest due to the severity of her injuries and died at around 5am on Sunday morning.

March

Monmouthshire road closure - diversion 10 times as far

Motorists travelling in Monmouthshire faced having to drive 10 times as far after an emergency road closure was put in place.

Morrison Utilities Services, on behalf of Welsh Water, currently had an emergency road closure in place along Hand Road in Grosmont - near Abergavenny.

The closed stretch of road was around half a mile long, but a diversion route which was in place saw motorists having to go five miles out of their way to get to the other side.

Groes Wen Mediterranean restaurant opens in Penhow, Newport

A former pub on the outskirts of Newport reopened as a Mediterranean restaurant after an extensive refurbishment.

The Groes Wen Inn in Penhow closed in December, and was taken over by Ego Mediterranean.

The former pub was then completely refurbished over the past three months, transforming and modernising the interior, while giving the exterior of the building a new look, while maintaining elements of the previous pub.

See inside the new Newport Indoor Market

The ribbon was cut at Newport's ambitious indoor market redevelopment in March.

The £6.5-to-£7 million redevelopment of the market by Loft Co was celebrated with an opening for traders, media and invited guests ahead of the official opening for the public on Saturday, March 19.

The market was officially opened by Newport City Council leader Cllr Jane Mudd who said it was “an exciting time for Newport” as she cut the ribbon.

April

Girls wanted by police after Caerphilly allotment vandalism

Gwent Police investigated reports of vandalism on an allotment in Caerphilly.

A shed on an allotment on Mill Road, Caerphilly, was reportedly damaged between 8pm on April 10 and 9.30am the following day.

The police said they would like to speak to two girls (pictured on main story) who may be able to help their enquiries.

Three month suspension for ‘dishonest’ doctor in Gwent

A doctor who was found to have acted “dishonestly” at a Gwent Hospital was suspended for three months.

Appearing before a misconduct hearing, Dr Omar Mansour admitted to observing a nurse perform a catheterisation on a patient, before later completing feedback claiming to be the nurse and writing that it was he who had carried out the procedure.

He would later claim in an email and during a face-to-face exchange that it was the nurse who had completed the feedback herself.

Superdrug to close in Abergavenny after 30 years

A branch of Superdrug faced closure after three decades of service in a Gwent town.

The popular health and beauty retailer – located in the Cibi Walk precinct in Abergavenny – faced closure on Saturday, April 23.

The Argus called the store with a staff member confirming the closure and that no new stock was being delivered to the shop.

May

What Gwent Police found at Christchurch Cemetery in Newport

Gwent Police has confirmed what 'object' was found at Christchurch Cemetery, almost two weeks after they were initially called to the site.

Officers confirmed that the investigation at Christchurch Cemetery had been completed, and that no criminal investigation was required.

The police were initially called to the site on April 27, following a report of “unauthorised use of the grounds.”

Boy loses finger fleeing 'attack' at Abertillery school

An 11-year-old boy had to have one of his fingers amputated after he hurt his hand while attemping to flee an alleged attack by a group of bullies in school.

Shantal Bailey claims her son Raheem had suffered "racial and physical abuse" as well as other forms of bullying since he started at Abertillery Learning Community last September.

Matters came to a head when her son "called me in tears... saying that he's being bullied", Ms Bailey said, adding that a teacher had allegedly threatened to put Raheem in detention "despite him being the one that’s getting picked on".

Cwmbran Centre gets four new shops including Geek Retreat

A toy shop and a board games cafe are among the new businesses set to open in Cwmbran Centre.

The owner of the shopping centre announced the arrival of four "new and exciting" retailers, all of which signed lease terms.

Work is currently under way to fit out the new stores, which will be "ready to open to the public in the next few weeks", according to LCP, the firm which took over Cwmbran Centre earlier in the year.

June

Restaurant at 200-year-old inn to close due to staff issues

A restaurant owned by the Celtic Manor Resort closed from July due to the "acute challenge" of staffing issues.

The Newbridge on Usk, located in the village of the same name between Newport and Usk, is a two-AA Rosette award-winning restaurant, "offering delicious modern dishes".

Just up the river Usk from the main Celtic Manor Resort, the Newbridge on Usk is located within a 200-year-old inn.

Popular village pub that was up for sale set to reopen

A popular pub in a Monmouthshire village that was put up for sale looks set to reopen its doors.

The Carpenters Arms, located on Usk Road in Shirenewton, will welcome in punters once again for the first time since 2020.

It’s understood that the pub, which has been closed for some time, has undergone repair works and redecoration.

Fire crews battle huge blaze in Cwmbran after 'loud bangs' reported

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service were scrambled to control a fire in Cwmbran.

Seven trailers were reportedly been ablaze and firefighters were working for some time to prevent the flames spreading to any adjacent buildings.

Three fire engines, an aerial unit (using a hydraulic crane) and a water bowser were deployed.

The fire was located at Avondale Industrial Estate.

July

Newport businessman Alan Darlow declared bankrupt

A prominent Newport businessman was declared bankrupt.

Appearing at a county court hearing in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 29, Alan Darlow was declared bankrupt.

The 71-year-old, of Llanhennock, Newport, is a well-known businessman in and around the city, who built up an estate agency empire.

Speaking to the Argus, Mr Darlow revealed that he was appealing the county court decision in the hope that it would be annulled.

Family’s heartbreak as girl left with injuries after park incident

A two-year-old girl from Griffithstown was left fighting for her life after an accident while out in a park with her family.

The mother of two-year-old Grace Lear spoke to Argus to share her daughter’s story, and to “show how great a community Griffithstown is during this awful time”.

On Tuesday, July 12, Hannah Lear picked her son Noah up from Griffithstown Primary School, and took him, and his sister Grace to nearby Fishpond Park, along with a friend and her children.

Poole man dies after alleged assault in Monmouth town centre

A man died and a teenager was arrested on suspicion of assaulting him in a Gwent town centre last weekend.

Andrew Nicholas, 43, from Poole, Dorset, was found unconscious in Monmouth at around 1.15am on Saturday, June 26.

Morgan Wainewright, 19, of Mid Summer Way, Monmouth, appeared before Newport Crown Court charged with causing him grievous bodily harm with intent.

August

Man dies falling from Kingsway Centre

A Gwent Police spokeswoman said: "We received a report that a man had fallen from the Kingsway car park in Newport city centre at around 2.45pm on Monday 22 August.

"Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service who confirmed that a 33-year-old man had died at the scene."

Heads of the Valleys Road closed after discovery of unexploded bomb

THE A465 Heads of the Valleys Road was closed after the discovery of an unexploded bomb.

In a tweet, posted at 6.45pm South Wales Police said that the A645, along with Station Road in Tonna, will be closed "for the next few hours".

The A465 was closed both ways.

Shirenewton named among poshest places to live in UK

A Monmouthshire village was named as one of the poshest in the UK.

Shirenewton was named in The Telegraph as the poshest village in Monmouthshire and was the only place in Gwent to make the list of the 54 poshest in the UK.

According to estate agent Savills, there has been a 60 per cent rise in demand for rental homes in the most desirable countryside locations during the pandemic.

September

Man dies after falling from bridge over the M4 near Newport

A man was pronounced dead at the scene after falling from a bridge over the M4 motorway, the emergency services have confirmed.

The incident occurred on Saturday, September 24, between junctions 24 at the Coldra and 25 at Caerleon.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: "We received a report that a man had fallen from a bridge over the M4, between junctions 24 and 25, in Newport."

Dog breeding drug dealer from Tredegar jailed

A dog breeder was caught with cocaine and cannabis worth £11,000 and nearly £12,000 in cash when police raided his home.

Matthew Brown, 38, from Tredegar, tried to claim the drugs were all for his own personal use and that the money came from rearing dogs.

Officers found 65g of cocaine, 434g of cannabis and £11,970 in notes following a search of his home in July, Cardiff Crown Court heard.

Pontypool business with a fund of '52 million'

Two friends from Pontypool who joined forces to set up a business just 18 months ago claim it will soon be worth a massive £52 million.

Daniel Ludlow and Craig Hill, both from Pontypool, set up 5D Capital Partners, alongside Mike Stewart from London, 18 months ago.

Mr Hill moved to America 25 years ago, while Mr Ludlow splits his time between the UK and Dubai.

October

Newport and Blackwood drug dealers among gang jailed for 140 years

A drugs gang involved in a large-scale organised crime network were jailed for more than 140 years.

Defendants from Newport, Blackwood, Cardiff, Pontypridd, Liverpool and Birmingham were brought to justice following an investigation by Tarian.

Their operation was smashed after detectives from the Welsh regional organised crime unit were given EncroChat data by the National Crime Agency.

Caerphilly worker jailed for stealing £1.3m from family business

A worker stole more than £1.3 million from a family business to fund her “ridiculous” gambling addiction and pay for lavish holidays.

Alison Smith, 42, from Caerphilly, was a financial manager who defrauded Blaenavon company Eiran Civil Engineering Ltd for nearly 10 years.

She would turn members of the family and colleagues against each after befriending them, Cardiff Crown Court was told.

'Big cat' spotted near Penallta Park in Caerphilly

An alleged panther sighting was caught on camera after a “rather large” cat was spotted stalking a Caerphilly park.

One reader was left “in disbelief” after spotting a “wild cat” walking across the mountainside in Penallta.

The footage was taken around a month ago by Liam Cooper, who said he spotted the beast while in work.

November

Man pulled from River Usk in Newport

A man was pulled from the River Usk in Newport.

A police spokesperson said: "We received a report of a concern for safety after a man was seen in the River Usk in Newport at around 2.25pm on Wednesday 23 November.

"Officers attended, along with personnel from the South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and the Welsh Ambulance Service.

"A 29-year-old man was removed from the water and taken to the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff for treatment.

"His injuries are not thought to be life changing."

Llanyravon Court Nursing Home stripped of its registration

Inspectors made the decision to de – register Llanyravon Court Nursing Home.

Care Inspectorate Wales (CIW) issued a notice to de – register the home, run by provider Golden Care, on November 14, 2022.

The home was ordered to take action to improve issues around cleanliness, kitchen hygiene, and staffing levels, as well as medication management, and governance systems and processes, by October 31 – CIW concluded that not enough progress has been made.

Newport woman to stand trial after denying GBH charge

A woman is to stand trial after she denied committing serious assault allegations.

Kaya Price, 24, from Newport, pleaded not guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent and unlawful wounding against Naeema Nassa on May 2, 2021.

Judge Lucy Crowther set a trial date of August 15, 2023 with the case expected to last three days.

December

Newport drugs kingpin led double life as businessman

A drugs kingpin who headed a gang that brought £5 million worth of cocaine and heroin into Newport was masquerading as a legitimate businessman.

Steven Gibbons’ double life was exposed with a judge saying he was “connected to people involved in serious crime in the UK and abroad”.

The 34-year-old was involved in a number of enterprises but was also orchestrating an organised crime group flooding the streets of his home city with high quality drugs.

Newport man dies after air ambulance Caerleon callout

A Newport man died on Christmas Day in an incident which prompted a major emergency services callout.

Police, paramedics and an air ambulance helicopter were called to Caerleon on the afternoon of Sunday, December 25, responding to reports of a "medical emergency".

The incident happened in Goldcroft Common at around 3.10pm.

There, members of the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed a man in his sixties had died.

Caldicot pub reopens after six figure transformation

A Caldicot pub has reopened after a six-figure transformation.

The Cross Inn pub on Newport Road, Caldicot has been renovated on the inside and outside to provide a relaxing and cosy spot for its visitors.

The pubs makeover costed £204,000.

Andy Owen and Ceri Evans who have been at the Cross Inn since 2017 remain at the heart of the pub.

