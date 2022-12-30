THE illegal tobacco market in Newport was smashed in the past 12 months - with more than one million cigarettes confiscated.

Newport City Council’s trading standards team also tackled illegal vape markets.

In the past 12 months, there were 12 seizures of items with an estimated retail value of £746,000 consisting of more than 1.3 million cigarettes and 172kg of hand-rolling tobacco.

Nineteen anti-social behaviour closure orders were obtained and it is estimated this prevented a minimum £850,000 of further illicit tobacco sales taking place.

Four prosecutions resulted in penalties including fines, unpaid work and costs.

Under the Proceeds of Crime Act, £1,200 was seized with £100,000 the subject of a restraint order.

Six investigations are still ongoing.

Newport’s trading standards officers also removed illegal vapes from sale.

Vape stats:

More than 200 businesses have been inspected;

1,524 illegal vapes have been seized with a combined value of almost £14,000;

Illegal vapes were removed from sale in 20 premises;

A prosecution resulted in a fine of £1,332 plus costs of £1,046.

Cllr James Clarke, Newport City Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, regulation and housing, warned that illegal tobacco operations can have devastating impacts on communities.

“I would like to commend our officers, and our partners, for taking robust action to tackle the sales of illegal tobacco,” said Cllr Clarke.

“It is known that such sales undermine key tobacco control measures and fund criminal activity in our communities.

“We will continue to pursue those who participate in this crime and urge anyone with information about sales of illicit tobacco in the city to report it.”

The council’s trading standards team were supported by Gwent Police, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Ash Wales, South Wales Fire and Rescue, Newport NOW, HM Customs and Excise, representatives from the tobacco industry and officers from Operation CeCe, a specialist trading standards team tackling illegal tobacco.

Information on illegal tobacco crime can be reported, here.